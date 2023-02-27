KonPay (KON) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KonPay (KON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a market capitalization of $120.13 million and $29.64 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00423458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,701.69 or 0.28623004 BTC.

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

