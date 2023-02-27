MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at MidWestOne Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

In related news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $79,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 24,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.47 per share, for a total transaction of $856,855.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,855.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $997,757. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MOFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

