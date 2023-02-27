Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ)

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Down 0.8 %

HWCPZ opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $26.86.

