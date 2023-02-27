FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

FNCB opened at $8.08 on Monday. FNCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $159.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

