FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
FNCB Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %
FNCB opened at $8.08 on Monday. FNCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $159.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.
FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.
