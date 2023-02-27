LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

LCNB has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LCNB has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $209.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.71.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCNB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

