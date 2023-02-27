Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:COWNL)

Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes (NASDAQ:COWNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COWNL opened at $25.45 on Monday. Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.30.

