Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Ashland has raised its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ashland has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ashland to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $102.25 on Monday. Ashland has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ashland in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ashland in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.