Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Ashland has raised its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ashland has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ashland to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.
Ashland Stock Performance
Shares of ASH opened at $102.25 on Monday. Ashland has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.
Institutional Trading of Ashland
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ashland in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ashland in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Ashland
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
