Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $2.65 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $446.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.