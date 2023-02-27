Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.43.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Taboola.com has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Taboola.com by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,607,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 1,095,293 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

