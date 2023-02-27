Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) PT Raised to $210.00 at Cowen

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMR stock opened at $156.64 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $88.73 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,180.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

