Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) PT Raised to $210.00 at Cowen

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.07% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of AMR stock opened at $156.64 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $88.73 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.15.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
