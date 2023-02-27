Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.50. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.
COUR has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.
Coursera Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of Coursera stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.68. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
