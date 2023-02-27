Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $101.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s current price.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.19.

Shares of SQ opened at $77.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.59. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of -81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,562. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

