Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MGDDY. Barclays increased their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €30.00 ($31.91) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €20.00 ($21.28) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

MGDDY opened at $15.53 on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

