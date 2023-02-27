IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $263.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.27.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $209.54 on Monday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.48.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. State Street Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after buying an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,318,000 after purchasing an additional 90,188 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,530,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

