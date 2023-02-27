State Street (NYSE:STT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $88.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $87.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

