Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

GPN opened at $112.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $146.71.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its position in Global Payments by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 39,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,677,000 after acquiring an additional 26,823 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $3,154,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

