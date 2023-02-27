Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.
Global Payments Price Performance
GPN opened at $112.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $146.71.
Insider Activity at Global Payments
In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Global Payments
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its position in Global Payments by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 39,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,677,000 after acquiring an additional 26,823 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $3,154,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
About Global Payments
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
