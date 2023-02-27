Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Dufry Price Performance

DUFRY stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. Dufry has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $4.79.

About Dufry

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

