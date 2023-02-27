Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRYGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Dufry Price Performance

DUFRY stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. Dufry has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $4.79.

About Dufry

(Get Rating)

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.