Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $80.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $90.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average of $72.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 64.13% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,155,000 after acquiring an additional 145,821 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,457,000 after acquiring an additional 136,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $8,260,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

