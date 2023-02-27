Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $223.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $233.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.22.

VEEV opened at $165.11 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $234.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,343.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total value of $1,691,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,343.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

