LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 27,176 Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Standard BioTools Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.79 on Monday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 194.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,049.96%.

(Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.