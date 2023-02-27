LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 27,176 Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Standard BioTools Stock Down 7.7 %
NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.79 on Monday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.
Standard BioTools Company Profile
Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.
