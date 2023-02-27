Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 4,193 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 152.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus Profile

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

