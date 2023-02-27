Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.20% of Conagra Brands worth $31,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $4,443,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 120.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 111,383 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $5,151,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.