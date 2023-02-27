Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 15,767 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 83,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 79,130 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,057,000 after buying an additional 281,256 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $69.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $69.19.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.