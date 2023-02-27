Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 674,693 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 674,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,602,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.21% of Ball as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $81,141,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $62,483,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $41,554,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $30,936,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $25,429,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $56.85 on Monday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.