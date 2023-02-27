W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,069,000 after purchasing an additional 968,387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $66.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

