Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541,058 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.33% of Kohl’s worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 242.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

