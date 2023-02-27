Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,265 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.31% of Domino’s Pizza worth $33,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.92.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
