Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,265 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.31% of Domino’s Pizza worth $33,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.92.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $297.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.94 and a 200 day moving average of $353.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.00 and a 1-year high of $448.99.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.