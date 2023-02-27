Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,273 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $33,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 129,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,636,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.98 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

