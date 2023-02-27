Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 85,000 RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of RLI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of RLI by 1,433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 403,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,050,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth $26,151,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of RLI by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares in the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth $10,510,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $131.69 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $98.14 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.50.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

