Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,913 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $428.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $434.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

