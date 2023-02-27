MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,303 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Copart by 163.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $69.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.