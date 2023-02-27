Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 46,800 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $32,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,879 shares of company stock worth $1,715,774 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $118.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.37 and its 200 day moving average is $128.42. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

