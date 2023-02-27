Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $35.52 Million Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 406,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,515,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after purchasing an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Leidos by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,047,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Leidos by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after purchasing an additional 426,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Leidos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Down 0.3 %

Leidos stock opened at $99.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $2,290,742. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

