Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.14% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 215.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

URA stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

