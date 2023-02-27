NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 44.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 353,066 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 342.9% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 212,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 145.7% in the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,264,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 750,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.59.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

