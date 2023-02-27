Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 89,400 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of Copa worth $32,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,398,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Copa by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Copa by 4,692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in Copa by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 131,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

NYSE:CPA opened at $90.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.42. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $96.99.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

