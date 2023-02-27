LMR Partners LLP Invests $299,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTON stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The company’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

