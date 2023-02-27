Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Position Raised by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673,469 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.34% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

