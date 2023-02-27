Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 293,991 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 200.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,991 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.26% of Argo Group International worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Stock Performance

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.21 on Monday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.