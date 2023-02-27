Eaton Vance Management Buys 225,576 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $32,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $68.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

