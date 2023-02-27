Eaton Vance Management Has $35.31 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,201 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.35% of Black Knight worth $35,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,041,000 after purchasing an additional 813,745 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Black Knight by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Black Knight by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,962 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Black Knight by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,399,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,282,000 after acquiring an additional 259,590 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $63.08 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Knight Profile

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.