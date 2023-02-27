Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,292 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $34,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.9 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

