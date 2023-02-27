Eaton Vance Management Reduces Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $31,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOG opened at $46.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.