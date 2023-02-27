Eaton Vance Management Has $34.68 Million Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $34,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $143.75 on Monday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.65 and its 200 day moving average is $147.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.53.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 126.13%.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CL King upped their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

