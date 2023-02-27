Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of Illumina worth $33,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.55.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $196.59 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $371.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

