Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $467,000 Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. CBRE Group lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.