MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 527,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,641 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 682,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,636,186 shares in the company, valued at $20,213,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

