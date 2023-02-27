Eaton Vance Management Buys 90,828 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,828 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of Snowflake worth $36,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkos Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 62,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $148.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.76. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $275.89.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.10.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

