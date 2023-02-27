Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,930 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCNE. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HCNE opened at $10.11 on Monday. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

About JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

