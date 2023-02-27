EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,117,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140,608 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.71% of EVERTEC worth $35,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVTC opened at $36.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

